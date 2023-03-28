Lions set at starting QB, but could create competition for the backup role

Mar 28, 2023 at 01:10 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

PHOENIX – Head coach Dan Campbell was emphatic Tuesday at the NFC coaches breakfast at the Annual League Meetings that the Detroit Lions have their quarterback in Jared Goff.

"Man, we got a quarterback," Campbell said in response to a question from a national reporter about Detroit possibly being interested in acquiring Lamar Jackson. "So, (laughs), I'm like, 'We got a quarterback, and thank God we got one.' And, so, we're good."

Goff is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he threw for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions with a 99.3 passer rating. He didn't throw a pick in his last 324 passes to end the year, and he was at the helm of a top five offense in the NFL.

The Lions aren't looking for a new starter. Goff is their guy. That much was made clear this week, but creating competition at the backup job is certainly still on the table, even after re-signing Nate Sudfeld, who was Goff's backup last season, in free agency.

The team has been transparent with Goff about their process all offseason, according to general manager Brad Holmes.

"I communicated with Jared at the end of the season about, just like I told you guys at the combine about, yeah, we got Jared, but we didn't have anything else behind him so just letting him know that 'look, man, we got to get some more behind you,'" Holmes said Monday.

That certainly could include selecting a young, developmental quarterback in the draft.

Related Links

"I think yeah, we are in a unique position with all the picks that we have to add maybe a pretty talented guy if we go that direction, but again, it doesn't have to be the first round, it doesn't have to be the second round, it can be at any point," Holmes said.

"But I just feel like we're in a good place right now but we just kind of keep the communication open just so, as you're saying, if Jared, we were to go that direction and add one that he's aware of exactly what we're doing."

Sudfeld has played in six career games in four seasons and has attempted just 37 career passes. Holmes said the team was in discussions with two other veteran quarterbacks in free agency that had more experience than Sudfeld but weren't able to sign either of them.

"We really liked Nate. We really did," Holmes said. "I'm well aware of the mystery behind Nate about the lack of game experience, but we did like Nate. We were looking at some other quarterbacks that had a little bit more game experience, but obviously it just didn't work out.

"It was whittled down to three guys, really, including Nate, so it was just only looking at really two guys that we were kind of just looking at. It didn't work out, and we let Nate know that as well, and his agent, about what our process was."

Holmes said if the Lions add another quarterback via the draft, they will compete with Sudfeld for the backup job.

Related Content

news

Campbell embracing higher expectations for Detroit Lions

Locally and nationally, expectations are high for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2023 season, something head coach Dan Campbell embraces.

news

Why adding a versatile DB like Gardner-Johnson was important to Holmes, Lions

General manager Brad Holmes explained what makes versatile defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson a great fit for the Detroit Lions' defense.

news

NOTEBOOK: Sean Payton isn't surprised by Lions' improvement under Dan Campbell

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the AFC head coaches breakfast at the Annual League Meetings including Sean Payton on Dan Campbell's leadership qualities, Mike Tomlin on Cam Sutton's strengths and more.

news

Meet the Prospect: Jack Campbell

Get to know linebacker prospect Jack Campbell.

news

TWENTYMAN: 8 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 8 NFL pro days to watch this week.

news

Meet the Prospect: Bijan Robinson

Get to know running back prospect Bijan Robinson.

news

Why one draft analyst thinks Jalen Carter could be a good fit for Lions

Could Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter be a good fit for the Detroit Lions at No. 6? At least one NFL Draft analyst thinks so.

news

Moore grateful to be back with Lions, calls Detroit his second home

Veteran safety and special teams ace C.J. Moore had interest elsewhere in free agency, but is grateful to be back in Detroit after re-signing with the Lions earlier this week.

news

Kiper gives Holmes a solid A, A-plus for first two Lions draft classes

ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had high praise for GM Brad Holmes and the work he's done with the Detroit Lions' last two draft classes.

news

Meet the Prospect: Tyree Wilson

Get to know edge rusher prospect Tyree Wilson.

news

Glasgow returns to Detroit to join former teammates on an established o-line

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow is returning to the Detroit Lions to join his former teammates on an established o-line.

Advertising