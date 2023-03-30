Filling holes in free agency allows Lions to draft best player available

"Free agency has given us the ability in areas to, man, we can do whatever we need to do in the draft," Campbell said this week at the Annual League Meetings. "We feel pretty good about that. We don't feel forced to do anything -- 'you got to take this. You got to ...'

"And so with that, I would say, man, it doesn't matter what the position is if we can upgrade our team top to bottom? We will do that."

The Lions have two picks in the first round, two picks in the second round and five total picks in the top 81 selections. Holmes said nothing is off the board for the Lions, and it's never been Holmes' philosophy to draft for need while passing on more talented players.

"We always say we're going to take the best football player for us, we don't have a depth chart in our draft room," Holmes said. "I just think you can make a lot of mistakes with that. I've been in regimes in the past that have a depth chart in the draft room, and I've just never been a fan of that.