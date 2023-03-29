Meet the Prospect: Christian Gonzalez

How he stacks up: Gonzalez has moved up to Brugler's No. 5 overall prospect in this draft following the NFL Scouting Combine and is his top cornerback.

He comes in at No. 13 in Daniel Jeremiah's most recent list of the Top 50 players available in the class. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Gonzalez as the No. 2 cornerback available in this draft behind Illinois' Devon Witherspoon.

ESPN's Matt Miller also considers Gonzalez the No. 2 cornerback in the draft behind Witherspoon after writing on the Top 11 cornerbacks in the draft and where they would fit best in the NFL.