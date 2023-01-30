O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11):

With the Raiders and QB Derek Carr parting ways, the smart money indicates the Raiders will welcome their next QB to town with someone to protect him.

Pick: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State. 6-6, 310, started 23 straight games for the Buckeyes.

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10):

They were in the NFC South race at 5-6 but four straight losses knocked them out. They scored just 56 points in those four games. They're looking for help up front.

Pick: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern. Played 33 career games. At 6-4, 315, has the versatility to play guard and tackle.

9. Seattle Seahawks (9-8):

Projected trade gives Seahawks a lot of choices here. Getting help up front on defense is one of them. So is trading down again to a team that needs a quarterback. And so is drafting a QB to have Geno Smith's backup and future successor.

Pick: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech. In 32 career games, 29 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3 via Saints 7-10):

They don't have a lot of holes, but teams ran up the middle on them. They signed Ndamukong Suh midseason to help plug the middle.

Pick: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State. Porter's father played linebacker in the NFL for 13 seasons with three teams. At 6-2 and 194 pounds, Porter has good size and range for the position.

11. Tennessee Titans (7-10):

The Titans' lack of playmakers was glaring as they closed out the season with seven straight losses. They scored more than 16 points once in that skid that put them out of the playoffs.