2022 position breakdown: Tight ends

Draft: I've already seen one early mock draft that has the Lions going tight end at No. 18. Not sure how Lions fans feel about that one. The Lions drafted Mitchell in the fifth round last year and like the trajectory he's on, but don't be surprised if general manager Brad Holmes continues to add to that room via the draft.

The top tight ends available in this year's draft include Michael Mayer (Notre Dame), Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), Dalton Kincaid (Utah) and Sam LaPorta (Iowa).

Quotable: "I was excited," Wright said after the Jets game of seeing how much open field there was in front of him on his 51-yard touchdown. "Josh (Reynolds) had a huge block there and just happy we were able to get in on that one.