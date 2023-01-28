2022 position breakdown: Special teams

Draft: Young players always make up a significant portion of special teams and that will likely be the case for the Lions again in 2023. Could this be the year the Lions look to draft their kicker of the future? They do have a lot of draft capital. A few of the top kickers in the draft include: Harrison Mevis (Missouri), Chad Ryland (Maryland), Jake Moody (Michigan) and Will Reichard (Alabama)

Quotable: "I think as a coach or the longer I coached, the more gratitude you get from watching players succeed and do something maybe they've always wanted to do," Fipp said of seeing Raymond get his first career punt-return touchdown against the Jets. "And for him to score a touchdown, I had known that he had not scored one in his career. To be a part of him getting that first touchdown on a punt return in his career is very gratifying I would say for me. It's really part of why I do it.