Hutchinson named finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Hutchinson proved to be an athletic and versatile player in Detroit's defense. He finished with more quarterback pressures than another other rookie (53) and had the highest Pro Football Focus grade among all rookie edge players (80.7).

"He didn't just walk in the door and all of a sudden, all these great things happen," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Hutchinson. "I mean he goes into Washington, he has three sacks, and then it's expected that he'll have three sacks every week from then on, and that's just not the reality, but the fact is he was disruptive, and he's a football player, and he did improve. He did get better."