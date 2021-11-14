O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions return from bye to take on Steelers in Pittsburgh

As much as any team might scout and design game plans to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, they know themselves better than any opponent ever will.

That is what has made the Steelers so good for so long, and why it's a dilemma for the Lions in today's game at Heinz Field.

The Lions are looking for their first win of the season after going 0-8 before taking their bye last week. The Steelers have a four-game winning streak that has put them back in the AFC North race with a 5-3 record.

No franchise in the NFL – and perhaps in any team sport – has been more consistent and more stable than the Steelers. They've had only three head coaches since hiring Chuck Noll in 1969. He was succeeded by Bill Cowher (1992-2006) and now Mike Tomlin, who's halfway through his 15th season – and likely to join Noll and Cowher in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Teams know what they're going to get when they face the Steelers from those years of consistency, and the Steelers remain as hard to beat as ever with their tough, fundamentally sound style of play.

"They know their scheme in and out because they have done it for so long," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "They know their own blind spots. Sometimes that's what makes you one of the great ones because they know how they are going to be attacked.

"And they're really good at that. And then on top of that they've got some players. You can draw up all kinds of good stuff, but then you've got T.J. Watt off the edge. You've got 97 (Cameron Heyward) in there, and 55 (Devin Bush) can run.