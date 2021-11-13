Lions at Steelers: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 13, 2021 at 06:54 AM
Dylan Reffe

New Media Specialist

For the second time this season, the Lions are headed to Pittsburgh for a matchup with the Steelers. Detroit travelled to Pittsburgh for Week 2 of the preseason, but on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m. EST the two teams will square off again. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analyst: Daryl Johnston

TV map: See where the Lions-Steelers matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Week10-506Map-2021

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Week10-tunein-2021

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Meet the Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

View photos of the starters for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head Coach: Mike Tomlin Offensive Coordinator: Matt Canada Defensive Coordinator: Keith Butler Special Teams Coordinator: Danny Smith
1 / 30

Head Coach: Mike Tomlin

Offensive Coordinator: Matt Canada

Defensive Coordinator: Keith Butler

Special Teams Coordinator: Danny Smith

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR James Washington Backed up by Ray-Ray McCloud
2 / 30

WR James Washington

Backed up by Ray-Ray McCloud

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Diontae Johnson Backed up by Cody White
3 / 30

WR Diontae Johnson

Backed up by Cody White

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
WR Chase Claypool Backed up by Cody White
4 / 30

WR Chase Claypool

Backed up by Cody White

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
LT Dan Moore Jr. Backed up by Joe Haeg
5 / 30

LT Dan Moore Jr.

Backed up by Joe Haeg

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Kevin Dotson
6 / 30

LG Kevin Dotson

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Kendrick Green Backed up by J.C. Hassenauer
7 / 30

C Kendrick Green

Backed up by J.C. Hassenauer

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Trai Turner Backed up by B.J. Finney
8 / 30

RG Trai Turner

Backed up by B.J. Finney

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
RT Chukwuma Okorafor Backed up by Zach Banner
9 / 30

RT Chukwuma Okorafor

Backed up by Zach Banner

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
TE Eric Ebron Backed up by Zach Gentry
10 / 30

TE Eric Ebron

Backed up by Zach Gentry

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Pat Freiermuth Backed up by Zach Gentry
11 / 30

TE Pat Freiermuth

Backed up by Zach Gentry

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
QB Ben Roethlisberger Backed up by Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins
12 / 30

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Backed up by Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Najee Harris Backed up by Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage
13 / 30

RB Najee Harris

Backed up by Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Derrick Watt
14 / 30

FB Derrick Watt

Al Messerscmidt/AP2020
DT Cameron Heyward Backed up by Isaiahh Loudermilk
15 / 30

DT Cameron Heyward

Backed up by Isaiahh Loudermilk

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
DE Chris Wormley Backed up by Carlos Davis
16 / 30

DE Chris Wormley

Backed up by Carlos Davis

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
NT Isaiah Buggs Backed up by Henry Mondeaux
17 / 30

NT Isaiah Buggs

Backed up by Henry Mondeaux

Margaret Bowles
LOLB T.J. Watt Backed up by Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka
18 / 30

LOLB T.J. Watt

Backed up by Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LILB Devin Bush Backed up by Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III
19 / 30

LILB Devin Bush

Backed up by Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III

Justin Berl/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RILB Joe Schobert Backed up by Robert Spillane and Buddy Johnson
20 / 30

RILB Joe Schobert

Backed up by Robert Spillane and Buddy Johnson

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ROLB Alex Highsmith Backed up by Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka
21 / 30

ROLB Alex Highsmith

Backed up by Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Joe Haden Backed up by Justin Layne and Ahkello Witherspoon
22 / 30

LCB Joe Haden

Backed up by Justin Layne and Ahkello Witherspoon

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
RCB Cameron Sutton Backed up by James Pierre and Arthur Maulet
23 / 30

RCB Cameron Sutton

Backed up by James Pierre and Arthur Maulet

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
SS Terrell Edmunds Backed up by Miles Killebrew
24 / 30

SS Terrell Edmunds

Backed up by Miles Killebrew

Jeffrey T. Barnes/2021.Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Backed up by Tre Norwood
25 / 30

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

Backed up by Tre Norwood

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chris Boswell
26 / 30

K Chris Boswell

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Pressley Harvin
27 / 30

P/H Pressley Harvin

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Christian Kuntz
28 / 30

LS Christian Kuntz

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
PR Ray-Ray McCloud Backed up by Diontae Johnson and James Pierre
29 / 30

PR Ray-Ray McCloud

Backed up by Diontae Johnson and James Pierre

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ray-Ray McCloud Backed up by Benny Snell Jr. and James Pierre
30 / 30

KR Ray-Ray McCloud

Backed up by Benny Snell Jr. and James Pierre

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Advertising