5 things to watch: Lions at Steelers

3. DEFENSIVE BOUNCE BACK

The Lions are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season two weeks ago when they allowed Philadelphia to score 44 points and rack up 236 rushing yards. It was so bad, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and his players buried the game tape – literally.

One of the biggest issues the first eight games for the defense has been their inability to stop teams in the red zone. Opponents are scoring a touchdown after reaching the red zone 83.3 percent of the time, which is the highest percentage in the league.

Glenn said he, his defensive coaches and the players spent a lot of time on red-zone defense during the bye and during this week of practice and preparation for the Steelers. They think they've identified some things that can help them.

The Steelers enter today's contest 14th in the NFL scoring touchdowns in the red zone 61.9 percent of the time.

4. WILL REYNOLDS PLAY?

The Lions claimed former Rams and Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds off waivers Wednesday. Reynolds, who played four years in Los Angeles with Goff, got into Allen Park Thursday.

Reynolds connected with Goff in the morning and then took part in practice both Thursday and Friday, along with Saturday's walkthrough. That's really a short amount of time to be ready to step on the field and play in an NFL game, but Reynolds did say this week his familiarity with Goff has really sped up his understanding of Detroit's playbook.

The Lions need help at the receiver position. Like we mentioned earlier, St. Brown is expected to play both on the outside and in the slot, but if they can work Reynolds into some situations where he's comfortable, it doesn't seem like a bad idea to add him to the mix.