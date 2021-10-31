O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions hungry for a win

Desperation is a great motivating force, and the Detroit Lions should be as motivated as possible for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The circumstances are favorable for the Lions to get their first win of the season and break an 11-game losing streak that includes an 0-7 start to this season and four losses to close out 2020.

With a 2-5 won-loss record, the Eagles are one of the lesser opponents the Lions have faced in a difficult schedule.

Having their bye week after today's game adds incentive for the Lions. A win would let them enjoy the bye week without carrying the weight of the losing streak.

"It would be big," said head coach Dan Campbell. "Knowing that you got a win, and now we're going to be able to heal up and rest and kind of reset our clock. get everything back mentally, physically and emotionally.

"You're turning over a new leaf. You evaluate what you're doing and where you're going. Certainly, it would be big.

"But this is not some easy opponent. They can rush the quarterback, and their quarterback (Jalen Hurts) is dangerous if you let him out of the pocket."

Campbell should have no concern about his players taking anyone for granted. They're hungry for a win.

"We need one," said linebacker Alex Anzalone, a team captain and a rising force on the defense.