Lions vs. Eagles injury report: Oct. 29

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|A.J. Parker
|CB
|neck
|LP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|thigh
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|ankle/knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
*The Detroit Lions conducted a walkthrough Wednesday. Practice participations for that day are based on estimations.
**Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp is currently unavailable to coach in Sunday's game against Philadelphia due to COVID-19 protocols. Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins and Head Coach Dan Campbell will assume special teams duties if Fipp is unavailable. The team will provide updates on Fipp's status as needed leading into Sunday.