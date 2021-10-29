Injury Report

Lions vs. Eagles injury report: Oct. 29

Oct 29, 2021 at 03:30 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Trey Flowers OLB knee LP LP LP questionable
Jerry Jacobs CB illness not listed NP LP questionable
A.J. Parker CB neck LP NP LP questionable
D'Andre Swift RB groin LP LP LP questionable
Jamaal Williams RB thigh not listed LP LP questionable
Jason Cabinda FB hip FP FP FP
T.J. Hockenson TE ankle/knee LP LP FP

*The Detroit Lions conducted a walkthrough Wednesday. Practice participations for that day are based on estimations.

**Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp is currently unavailable to coach in Sunday's game against Philadelphia due to COVID-19 protocols. Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins and Head Coach Dan Campbell will assume special teams duties if Fipp is unavailable. The team will provide updates on Fipp's status as needed leading into Sunday.

