5 things to watch: Lions vs. Eagles

4. CHRIS SPIELMAN'S DAY

From 1988 to 1995, Chris Spielman terrorized Lions opponents with his hard-nosed, hard-hitting brand of football from the linebacker position.

A four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Spielman is the Lions' all-time leading tackler (1,138), which includes a single-season high of 195 tackles (124 solo) in 1994.

Spielman currently holds a key role in the organization as the special assistant to owner Sheila Ford Hamp and president Rod Wood.

The team surprised Spielman this week with the news he's being inducted into the Pride of the Lions at Ford Field today at halftime. Spielman is one of the all-time Lions greats and a fan favorite for the way he played the game. He'll no-doubt get a lot of love from the Lions faithful at halftime today.

5. END THE STREAK

Detroit is 0-7, and as the NFL's only winless team, they need a victory in a big way. Detroit's a better football team than their record indicates. They've played everyone on their schedule tough, with the exception of Cincinnati Week 6. They took Baltimore and Minnesota to the very end with those teams needing long field goals to beat Detroit, and in Baltimore's case, it was an NFL record 66 yarder. They played the Rams tough last week and had a chance to win that game in the final minutes.

Detroit's got to find a way to make those few plays here and there that secure the victory. With the bye week on the schedule next, the Lions certainly don't want the bad taste of 0-8 for an entire week off.

"It would mean everything, look, particularly going into a bye, too," head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "Any time it would be good, but I think just to – man, you end on a right note and we get those guys, get their bodies back a little bit and then you come back in, you almost feel like you're starting over somewhat.