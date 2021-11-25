O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: How Lions are managing Swift's workload

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about riding Swift more heavily as the Lions prepared for today's game with the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

"We don't entirely know where we can go with him," Campbell said. "You can do that, but you may not have him for the rest of the season. It's a matter of how his body can handle that type of load.

"What's important is the plays that he is getting, that we are maximizing his potential so we are getting the most bang for the buck out of him."

Swift has played 23 games in his two seasons with the Lions. He missed three games with injuries as a rookie, and he had a groin injury in training camp this year that limited his preparation for the regular season.

Ultimately, that had an impact on Swift's performance, but he has been nothing short of dynamic of late. The goal is to keep him that way, which isn't easy because of the exposure to violent contact on every play.

Playing running back in the NFL has been described as being involved in 25 car crashes a week.