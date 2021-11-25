5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

The Lions and Bears meet on Thanksgiving for the 19th time in their history, as the trio of today's holiday games kick off in Detroit with a good old-fashioned NFC North rivalry on a short week for both clubs.

The Lions are looking for their first victory of the season after starting 0-9-1 and coming off a tough loss in Cleveland. The Bears are stuck in a five-game losing streak and have to turn it around quick or they'll be out of the NFC playoff race.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's matchup:

1. AVOID THIRD & LONG

The NFL identifies 3rd & long as 3rd & 6 or more yards. The odds of getting a first down in those situations aren't high across the league. The two teams best at it – the Chargers and Rams – convert them just 37.3 and 35.6 percent of the time, respectively. Detroit ranks toward the bottom of the NFL, converting in those down and distances 18.9 percent of the time, which ranks 27th.

The problem is the Lions face those situations far too often. Only Denver (80) has faced more third and longs on the year than Detroit's 74. Detroit's run 17 times in those situations (leads the NFL) and have only been successful gaining the first down four times.