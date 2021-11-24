Injury Report

Lions vs. Bears injury report: Nov. 24

Nov 24, 2021 at 02:20 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status
Trinity Benson WR knee LP NP NP Out
Trey Flowers OLB knee NP NP NP Out
Matt Nelson T ankle NP NP NP Out
AJ Parker CB ankle NP NP NP Out
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G concussion NP NP NP Out
Michael Brockers DE knee not listed LP LP Questionable
Jared Goff QB oblique LP LP LP Questionable
Jermar Jefferson RB knee/ankle LP LP LP Questionable

*The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday-Wednesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.

