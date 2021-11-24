Lions vs. Bears injury report: Nov. 24

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday*
|Game Status
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|knee
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|AJ Parker
|CB
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jared Goff
|QB
|oblique
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|knee/ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
*The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday-Wednesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.