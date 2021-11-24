Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

BIG SEAN & NE-YO

HALFTIME PERFORMANCE: GRAMMY-NOMINATED RECORDING ARTIST - BIG SEAN

The 82nd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature a halftime performance by multi-platinum recording artist and Detroit-native - Big Sean.

Since releasing his debut mixtape with G.O.O.D. Music more than a decade ago, Detroit artist Big Sean has taken fans on a journey of personal growth one track at a time. Last year's Detroit 2 begins with a song called "Why Would I Stop?" a question that's driven him to 35 platinum and gold plaques. Upon its release, Detroit 2 became his third consecutive solo album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Nipsey Hussle-featuring single, "Deep Reverence," earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammys.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

The national anthem for Thursday's game will be performed by multi-grammy award winner, singer, songwriter, actor, and producer - NE-YO.