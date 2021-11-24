Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions return to Ford Field for the 82nd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic at 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 25. This will be the Lions' 19th Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears, dating all the way back to 1934 and the Lions' first game on Thanksgiving Day. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Joe Buck
- Analyst: Troy Aikman
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.
Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Detroit Lions Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. Watch the Lions Legends pregame show, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
BIG SEAN & NE-YO
HALFTIME PERFORMANCE: GRAMMY-NOMINATED RECORDING ARTIST - BIG SEAN
The 82nd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature a halftime performance by multi-platinum recording artist and Detroit-native - Big Sean.
Since releasing his debut mixtape with G.O.O.D. Music more than a decade ago, Detroit artist Big Sean has taken fans on a journey of personal growth one track at a time. Last year's Detroit 2 begins with a song called "Why Would I Stop?" a question that's driven him to 35 platinum and gold plaques. Upon its release, Detroit 2 became his third consecutive solo album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Nipsey Hussle-featuring single, "Deep Reverence," earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammys.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
The national anthem for Thursday's game will be performed by multi-grammy award winner, singer, songwriter, actor, and producer - NE-YO.
NE-YO, who's single "What If" is available now, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. The Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has won three Grammys and been honored with a total of 14 nominations. His first single, 2005's "So Sick," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple platinum. Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles – including "Sexy Love," "Closer," "Because of You," "Miss Independent" and "Push Back" featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. Three of his albums have entered SoundScan's Top Current Albums chart at No. 1.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 25 to avoid heavy traffic congestion following the 2021 America's Thanksgiving Parade. Gates will open at 10:30 A.M.
Fans should be prepared for road closures due to both the parade and Turkey Trot Races. The Turkey Trot 10K starts at 7:30 A.M. followed by the Stuffing Strut 5K at 8:30 A.M. America's Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 8:45 A.M. on Woodward Ave. near Kirby St. and last for roughly an hour and a half, ending on Woodward Ave. near Congress St.
Guests coming to the game are advised to exit the freeway on whichever side of Woodward Ave. they plan to park. For those parking at lots surrounding Ford Field, please exit on the east side of Woodward Ave. Many game day parking lots will open as early as 8 A.M.
THANKSGIVING DAY CLASSIC NFT
Get a free virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) when you buy a seat and attend Thursday's game against the Bears. These virtual commemorative tickets are gameday memories you can save, transfer or resell.
To score your virtual commemorative ticket, simply buy a game ticket from Ticketmaster to select NFL games, listed below, and come to the game. It's as simple as that! Once your ticket is scanned at the gate, you'll become eligible for an individually numbered NFT. Within a few days, you'll get an email about how to retrieve this free virtual commemorative ticket.
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.
Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.
For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels: