O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Gameday a new experience for Chris Spielman

On the run: The Lions aren't known for having a power ground game, but they've been better this year scoring touchdowns in goal-to-goal situations.

They have 13 rushing TDs compared to seven for all of last season. All 13 have been from the six-yard line and in, and six are from the one.

"One of the things we made an emphasis on this year is when we get down there, score with your man," said running backs coach Kyle Caskey. "Don't just stop. That goes for the backs."

That means keep moving your feet until the play is over.

"We've got strong, tough guys up front, including the tight ends," Caskey said. "Those guys are getting good movement up front.

"When they call a run, and we're inside the five, let's go score."

Adrian Peterson leads the team with six rushing TDs. D’Andre Swift has five and Kerryon Johnson two.

Prediction: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill does more than hand off to Derrick Henry and not make mistakes. That was pretty much his role when he took over for the last 10 games last season, and in the playoffs. He's given the Titans a passing threat, with 28 TD passes.

It's a lot for the Lions to handle, who've had to finish the season under interim head coach Darrell Bevell with major injuries at key places. It's a lot to overcome against the Titans, who want to keep rolling into the playoffs.