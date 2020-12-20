5 things to watch: Lions at Titans

The Detroit Lions are on the road today to take on the AFC South leading Titans in Tennessee. Detroit is looking to get back in the win column with an upset victory, while Tennessee is looking to take a big step toward securing a division title.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's contest:

STAFFORD STATUS

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a rib injury late last week in the loss to Green Bay. Stafford missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned as a limited participant Friday.

Stafford was listed as questionable on the injury report. He made the trip to Tennessee, and it sounds like he'll be a game-time decision today.

"You really can't judge this because the guy is as tough as nails and he may come on Sunday – I've had it before. (Brett) Favre was out 10 straight weeks, he was going to be out again, and he walks in the day of the game and says, 'I'm going.'" Bevell said Friday.

"Guys like that, you give it to them, and they go. I feel like he's in that same category. He could walk in Sunday and say, 'I don't care what anyone (is) saying. I'm going.' So, I'm going to let him go."