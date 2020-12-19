Lions at Titans: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 19, 2020 at 06:54 AM

The Detroit Lions look to keep their playoff hopes alive this weekend when they play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:00 p.m. in Nashville, TN. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Spero Dedes
  • Analyst: Adam Archuleta

TV map: See where the Detroit-Tennessee matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy of 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Comerica RISE! Program on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J. Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores around the league and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Meet the Opponent: Tennessee Titans

View photos of the starters for the Tennessee Titans.

HC: Mike Vrabel Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith
WR: Corey Davis Backed up by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
TE: Jonnu Smith Backed up by MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser & Geoff Swaim
LT: David Quessenberry
LG: Rodger Saffold III Backed up by Jamil Douglas
C: Ben Jones Backed up by Jamil Douglas
RG: Nate Davis Backed up by Aaron Brewer
RT: Dennis Kelly Backed up by Isaiah Wilson
WR: Adam Humphries Backed up by Kalif Raymond
WR: A.J. Brown Backed up by Cameron Batson
QB: Ryan Tannehill Backed up by: Logan Woodside
RB: Derrick Henry Backed up by Jeremy McNichols, D'Onta Foreman, Khari Blasingame & Senorise Perry
DE: Jack Crawford Backed up by Larrell Murchison
NT: DaQuan Jones Backed up by Matt Dickerson
DT: Jeffery Simmons Backed up by Teair Tart
OLB Derick Roberson
ILB: Rashaan Evans Backed up by Daren Bates
ILB: Will Compton Backed up by Nick Dzubnar
OLB: Harold Landry III
CB: Adoree' Jackson Backed up by Desmond King & Chris Jackson
SS: Kenny Vaccaro Backed up by Joshua Kalu
FS: Kevin Byard Backed up by Amani Hooker
CB: Malcolm Butler Backed up by Breon Borders & Chris Milton
K/KO: Stephen Gostkowski Backed up by Brett Kern
P/H: Brett Kern Backed up by Stephen Gostkowski/Logan Woodside
KR/PR: Kalif Raymond Backed up by Desmond King, Adam Humphries & Cameron Batson
LS: Matthew Orzech Backed up by Ben Jones & Anthony Firkser
