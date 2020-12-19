Lions at Titans: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions look to keep their playoff hopes alive this weekend when they play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:00 p.m. in Nashville, TN. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-play: Spero Dedes
- Analyst: Adam Archuleta
TV map: See where the Detroit-Tennessee matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy of 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.
Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Comerica RISE! Program on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.
Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J. Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores around the league and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
View photos of the starters for the Tennessee Titans.
