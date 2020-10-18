O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Defense looks to get more turnovers

Quote to note:

Johnson, on his role in the Lions' running back rotation: "I'm doing my job. I'm giving Stafford a lot more time to throw the ball. I'm helping a lot in the passing game – being there when I'm called on in the running game. I'm doing what I'm supposed to do, like any other position group. We all have a role to do."

Random Thoughts:

Second thought: Just looking at the Jaguars' record and their roster turnover makes this look like a game the Lions can dominate.

But then there is this: The Lions have allowed 127 points in their first four games. The Jaguars have allowed 127 in their four-game losing streak. Advantage on defense goes to ... no one.