Lions at Jaguars: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 17, 2020 at 06:54 AM

The Detroit Lions, fresh off their Week-5 bye, hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 18. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analysts: Brock Huard & Greg Jennings
  • Sideline Reporter: Jen Hale

TV map: See where the Lions-Jaguars matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Week-6-506-map

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Henry Ford Health System on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and featuring analysis by Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, instant analysis and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Meet the Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

View photos of the starters for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head Coach Doug Marrone OC: Jay Gruden, DC: Todd Wash & STC: Joe Decamillis
WR: DJ Chark Jr. Backed up by Keelan Cole Sr. & Collin Johnson
LT: Cam Robinson Backed up by Will Richardson Jr.
LG: Andrew Norwell Backed up by Ben Bartch
C: Brandon Linder Backed up by Tyler Shatley
RG: A.J. Cann Backed up by Ben Bartch
RT: Jawaan Taylor Backed up by Will Richardson Jr.
TE: James O'Shaughnessy Backed up by Tyler Eifert & Tyler Davis
QB: Gardner Minshew II Backed up by Jake Luton
RB: James Robinson Backed up by Devine Ozigbo & Chris Thompson
FB Bruce Miller
WR Chris Conley Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. & Dede Westbrook
DE: Josh Allen Backed up by K'Lavon Chaisson
DT: Abry Jones Backed up by DaVon Hamilton & Doug Costin
DT: Taven Bryan
DE: Adam Gotsis Backed up by Dawuane Smoot
WLB: Myles Jack Backed up by Dakota Allen
MLB: Joe Schobert Backed up by Shaquille Quarterman
SLB: Leon Jacobs Backed up by Cassius Marsh Sr.
RCB: Tre Herndon Backed up by Chris Claybrooks & Josiah Scott
FS: Jarrod Wilson Backed up by Andrew Wingard & Brandon Watson
SS: Josh Jones Backed up by Daniel Thomas
LCB: C.J. Henderson Backed up by D.J. Hayden & Luq Barcoo
PK: Jon Brown
P/H: Logan Cooke
LS: Ross Matiscik
PR: Dede Westbrook Backed up by Chris Claybrooks
KR: Keelan Cole Backed up by Chris Claybrooks
PLAY ALONG

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season in the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemasks in the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Ever wondered what you'd look like with Coach Patricia's beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

