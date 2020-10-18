5 things to watch: Lions at Jaguars

The Detroit Lions (1-3) look for their second win of the season later today in Jacksonville, taking on the Jaguars (1-4).

The Lions are coming off their bye week, which gave them an opportunity to rest and self-evaluate. They now kick off a stretch of 12 straight weeks of football. It's also the start of the second quarter of their season, and they'll be looking to begin it on a good note with their second road victory of the season (Week 3 in Arizona).

Here are five things to watch out for in today's contest:

1. DEFENSIVE FIXES

The Lions rank 28th in total defense and last against the run, allowing 170.3 rushing yards per game. Their inability to consistently stop the run this season had led to other deficiencies on defense, particularly with their pass rush, so stopping the run has been a big focus on defense over the bye week and in preparing for the Jaguars this week.