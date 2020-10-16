NOTEBOOK: Ragnow questionable for Lions-Jaguars

Oct 16, 2020 at 03:02 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Coming into the season, the Detroit Lions expected their starting offensive line to be Taylor Decker (left tackle), Joe Dahl (left guard), Frank Ragnow (center), Jonah Jackson (right guard) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (right tackle). Those five players have played zero snaps together this year because of injury.

Detroit's had to move some pieces around and fill in the blanks upfront through four games, and they could be in a similar situation Sunday in Jacksonville with Ragnow questionable to play with a groin injury suffered this week on Wednesday that forced him to miss practice Thursday and to be a limited participant in practice Friday.

Dahl returned to practice this week after missing Detroit's previous three games with a groin injury. He's still on IR, but there's a chance he'll be activated to the 53-man roster before Sunday.

Vaitai missed a couple games early in the year with a foot injury, and has since been moved to guard to allow Tyrell Crosby to play tackle so the team could get the five best players upfront on the field together while Dahl's been out.

Detroit Lions practice photos: Oct. 15

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Ragnow, along with Decker, has been one of Detroit's most consistent performers upfront through the first quarter of the season. He's currently graded as the sixth best center in football by Pro Football Focus, allowing just four pressures and no sacks in four games. He's been strong in the run game as well.

If the Lions don't have the services of Ragnow Sunday, they have a few options. Dahl could be moved to the active roster and play center, leaving Jackson and Vaitai to continue playing guard.

Jackson also has some experience playing center, and the Lions cross train all their interior linemen to play all three spots.

Detroit could also elect to sign Beau Benzschawel from the practice squad to the active roster. He got the majority of the second-team reps at center in training camp, and the Lions spent a lot of time last year transitioning him into that role.

The Lions certainly hope all those are just scenarios, and Ragnow will be able to play Sunday as Detroit aims to get back in the win column coming off their bye week.

