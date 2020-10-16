NOTEBOOK: Ragnow questionable for Lions-Jaguars

FANS IN THE STANDS

The Lions played in front of a few friends and family in Arizona Week 3, roughly 500 people or so.

Detroit can expect to play in front of around 16,000 fans in Jacksonville this week, as the Jaguars have opened their stadium to a reduced number of fans.

Even though they'll be a hostile crowd in Jacksonville, Lions players and coaches are looking forward to playing in front of a crowd.

"I think everyone is kind of excited to have fans out there," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said. "I think it'll be great. You definitely could feel a little bit of a different atmosphere when they changed the noise decibel in the stadiums. Crazy to say that, but it'll be cool just to have fans out at the game. That'll be fun."

The league allowed teams to increase the stadium noise in past weeks to try and give home teams without fans a little bit of an advantage. Teams have played music in between plays and tried to make it as real as it would be with fans, but it certainly hasn't had the same feel.