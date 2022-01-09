O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Campbell's message has gotten through in first year as head coach

"It's everything," Campbell said. "If they don't buy in, they don't believe in what you're doing, you're pretty much a lame duck.

"There's not much you can do. The buy in is huge."

Campbell talked about a recent conversation he had with Sheila Ford Hamp, principal owner of the Lions, regarding development of the roster.

"That's what all this is about," Campbell said. "Of course we wanted to get the wins, but the most important thing is to develop our talent, develop our players, develop our culture.

"I told Sheila this the other day: 'We've kind of been in the Arctic Ocean, but we're headed to the Caribbean. You can see it. I can see it. It's not always easy to see. It's a long way to go. But we're heading there.'

"I do know this: That's what this year has been about."