5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

2. ST. BROWN'S STREAK

Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has had eight-plus receptions in five straight games, the longest streak by any rookie since at least 1950. There's been no such thing as a rookie wall for St. Brown. He's gotten better and better as the season has progressed. He's become Detroit's top weapon in the passing game, and a player who consistently steps up and makes plays.

The Lions used him in a lot of different ways last week in Seattle, even motioning him into the backfield for a 26-yard touchdown run. How will the Lions get the ball to St. Brown today?

If St. Brown can catch at least eight passes again today, he'll break the franchise record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012 with his sixth game in a row with eight-plus.

3. BOUNCE BACK FOR DEFENSE

Outside of forcing a three and out on Seattle's first possession last week, Detroit's defense struggled. The Seahawks scored on their next nine possessions and ended up with 51 points. The Lions allowed a season-high 265 rushing yards to Seattle last week as they got beat up in the trenches all contest.