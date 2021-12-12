O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Campbell & Goff building a strong coach-quarterback relationship 

Goff has played three of the four games since Campbell began calling plays, missing a 13-10 loss to the Browns because of an oblique injury. The Lions broke even in the other three games – a 16-16 tie with the Steelers, a 16-14 loss to the Bears on a last-play field goal and the win over the Vikings.

Goff has thrown five TD passes in the last two games – three against the Vikings, two against the Bears. He has looked more wiling to pull the trigger on deeper throws, especially against the Vikings. That's added a dimension to the offense.

It was his first walk-off TD pass, Goff said.

The coach-quarterback relationship is an important one because of the quarterback's impact on the game.

"It's kind of where he goes we go as a team," Campbell said. "The fact of the matter is, he's got the ball in his hand more than any other person on this team. So, the decisions he makes, the way he feels, his confidence – it has a huge bearing on it."

Goff is not exempt from criticism, or hard coaching. In a recent game, Campbell put the blame on Goff for three holding penalties called on the offensive line.

"I think you've got to hold him accountable, like anybody else," Campbell said. "You just do. And he's thick-skinned, which is good. He can handle it. As long as you're coaching him, that's what he wants.