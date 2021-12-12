5 things to watch: Lions at Broncos

4. REPLACING HOCKENSON AND SWIFT

It was a little unsettling to see tight end T.J. Hockenson show up on the injury report and miss practice time this week after suffering a hand injury. Hockenson downplayed the injury Thursday while talking to the media, but it turns out it's more serious than Hockenson let on because he was listed as doubtful to play today.

The Lions were already going be without dynamic playmaker D’Andre Swift for a second consecutive contest as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury. Hockenson entered this week leading the team in targets (84), receptions (61), receiving yards (583) and receiving touchdowns (4).

Expect Brock Wright, who caught a touchdown pass last week, to fill in for Hockenson at tight end, and for hybrid fullback/tight end Jason Cabinda to be in the mix there too.

Veteran running back Jamaal Williams, who was expected to carry most of the load in place of Swift, was placed on Reserve/COVID-19 Friday. Running backs Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike will need to step up.

It's certainly not an ideal situation for the Lions' offense to be in without their two best offensive weapons today against a Denver defense that ranks eighth in the league in total defense and third in scoring defense.

Campbell always preaches next man up, and that will certainly have to be the case offensively for Detroit in this one.

5. UNSEASONABLE WEATHER

So much for the potential of a snow game in Denver in December.

Weather will not play a factor in today's outcome as the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 59 degrees and winds pretty light at 5-to-10 miles per hour.

The Denver area got a little dusting of snow on Friday, but that's long gone with temperatures in the high 40s on Saturday and temps increasing into the 50s today.