O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Bevell keeping his message consistent

Random Thoughts:

Defending Aaron Rodgers: It isn't one thing the Lions have to do to hold Rodgers in check. It's everything, and that might not be enough.

"Playing Aaron Rodgers makes you adjust to everything," Bevell said. "He does an outstanding job of understanding and diagnosing what you're presenting him, and then he gets the ball out as quickly as anybody."

Rodgers' ratio: An amazing stat: Rodgers has 36 TD passes and only four interceptions. That breaks down to three TD passes per game, and one interception every three games.

Talk about playing keep away.

Adrian Peterson, jacked up: Peterson's display of emotion after scoring the game-winning touchdown last week shows what the game still means to him in his 14th season.

On his 16th carry of the game, and the 3,171st of his career, he scored on a five-yard run and celebrated as if he were a rookie back in 2007.

"To have that moment, it's a situation where you can help seal the deal -- not settling for three points," Peterson said as he prepared for today's game.

"It came out (the emotion) in the end zone, when I was able to spike the ball. One big moment played out."