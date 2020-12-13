5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

BIG-PLAY OFFENSE

The Lions had 11 explosive plays last week against Chicago. Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit on eight passing plays of 20-plus yards, and five different players caught a pass of 20-plus yards against the Bears.

Teams have played the Lions differently this year, dropping safeties and linebackers deep to help prevent the big play, but last week, due to a number of different circumstances, the big play was back in the Lions' offense, and it helped them secure a win in Chicago.

"When you looked at it, they were just guys that were open down the field," Stafford said. "And some teams are playing ultra, ultra deep, and linebackers are taking away 15-,18-yard routes. That's tough. You're going to have to check it down in those, and we were able to get behind them a little bit.

"We'll take them any way we can get them, whether it's throwing it underneath the coverage and running with it, or throwing it over the top or in between. Just happy that we had some success and obviously it makes drives a little bit easier when you can get a couple chunk plays here or there and get closer to the end zone."