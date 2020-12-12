Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 12, 2020 at 06:54 AM

The Lions face off against a second-consecutive division opponent on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4:25 p.m when they host the Green Bay Packers. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

vsPackers-Twitter

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Adam Amin
  • Analyst: Mark Schlereth
  • Sideline Reporter: Lindsay Czarniak

TV map: See where the Detroit-Green Bay matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy of 506sports.com.

nfl-506-map-week14

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Priority Health on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 3:05 p.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores from around the league and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

WR: Davante Adams Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown & Malik Taylor
1 / 26

WR: Davante Adams

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown & Malik Taylor

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: David Bakhtiari Backed up by Yosh Nijman
2 / 26

LT: David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Jon Runyan
3 / 26

LG: Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Jon Runyan

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Corey Linsley Backed up by Lucas Patrick
4 / 26

C: Corey Linsley

Backed up by Lucas Patrick

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG: Lucas Patrick Backed up by Jon Runyan
5 / 26

RG: Lucas Patrick

Backed up by Jon Runyan

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT: Billy Turner Backed up by Rick Wagner
6 / 26

RT: Billy Turner

Backed up by Rick Wagner

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Jace Sternberger
7 / 26

TE: Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Jace Sternberger

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Robert Tonyan
8 / 26

TE: Robert Tonyan

NFL/AP
WR: Allen Lazard Backed up by Marquez Valdes-Scantling & Tavon Austin
9 / 26

WR: Allen Lazard

Backed up by Marquez Valdes-Scantling & Tavon Austin

NFL/AP
QB: Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Tim Boyle & Jordan Love
10 / 26

QB: Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Tim Boyle & Jordan Love

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Aaron Jones Backed up by Jamaal Williams & Tyler Ervin
11 / 26

RB: Aaron Jones

Backed up by Jamaal Williams & Tyler Ervin

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Dean Lowry Backed up by Tyler Lancaster
12 / 26

DE: Dean Lowry

Backed up by Tyler Lancaster

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
NT: Kenny Clark Backed up by Anthony Rush
13 / 26

NT: Kenny Clark

Backed up by Anthony Rush

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Kingsley Keke Backed up by Billy Winn
14 / 26

DE: Kingsley Keke

Backed up by Billy Winn

Sam Craft/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Preston Smith Backed up by Jonathan Garvin & Randy Ramsey
15 / 26

OLB: Preston Smith

Backed up by Jonathan Garvin & Randy Ramsey

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
ILB: Christian Kirksey Backed up by Oren Burks
16 / 26

ILB: Christian Kirksey

Backed up by Oren Burks

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Kamal Martin Backed up by Ty Summers
17 / 26

ILB: Kamal Martin

Backed up by Ty Summers

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Za'Darius Smith Backed up by Rashan Gary
18 / 26

OLB: Za'Darius Smith

Backed up by Rashan Gary

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Jaire Alexander Backed up by Chandon Sullivan & Ka'dar Hollman
19 / 26

CB: Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Chandon Sullivan & Ka'dar Hollman

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Kevin King Backed up by Josh Jackson
20 / 26

CB: Kevin King

Backed up by Josh Jackson

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Adrian Amos Backed up by Will Redmond & Vernon Scott
21 / 26

S: Adrian Amos

Backed up by Will Redmond & Vernon Scott

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Darnell Savage Backed up by Raven Greene
22 / 26

S: Darnell Savage

Backed up by Raven Greene

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Mason Crosby
23 / 26

K: Mason Crosby

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H: JK Scott
24 / 26

P/H: JK Scott

Sam Craft/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR: Tyler Ervin Backed up by Josh Jackson & Chandon Sullivan
25 / 26

PR/KR: Tyler Ervin

Backed up by Josh Jackson & Chandon Sullivan

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
LS: Hunter Bradley
26 / 26

LS: Hunter Bradley

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask & Holiday Filters: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask & holiday filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you'd look like in the famous Happy Golladays sweater? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

