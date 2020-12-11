Lions interview 3 internal candidates for GM position

"I'm going to work as hard as I can along with (team president) Rod (Wood) and we are going to make this an extremely thorough and comprehensive search," Hamp said. "We're going to do the very best we can."

O'Brien is in his 18th season in the NFL and his fourth with the Lions. In his first season in Detroit, he worked as the team's director of player personnel, before being promoted to the team's vice president of player personnel in 2017. He's been Quinn's No. 2 man in the department in his current role since 2017. Over the span of his NFL career, O'Brien has worked in player personnel for four different teams (Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City and New England) in capacities that covered both pro and college scouting.