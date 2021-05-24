O'HARA: Melifonwu working to maximize his size advantage

A lot more goes into playing cornerback in the NFL than lining up across from a wide receiver and following him wherever he goes.

Melifonwu began learning techniques in minicamp on footwork and hand placement that are different from what he was accustomed to using at Syracuse.

"It's a little bit different," Melifonwu said. "Here, when it comes to press coverage, I'm getting adjusted to it. It's not that much different. You've really got to play to your leverage.

"I'm just learning from A.P. (Aubrey Pleasant) and coach (Brian) Duker, and get it right."

Pleasant and Duker are assistant coaches.

There were good reviews on Melifonwu before and after the draft.