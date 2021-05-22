Draft grades for the Lions' 2021 opponents

It's been a busy past few weeks for the NFL.

The 2021 Draft took place last month and the Lions fared well, earning a B+ grade from NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

And last week, the 2021 schedule was announced for all 32 teams.

Let's take a look back and see how Detroit's opponents were graded in the draft, and see which new players the Lions will be facing in 2021:

WEEK 1 vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The picks:

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance (No. 3 overall)

Notre Dame OG Aaron Banks (No. 48)

Ohio State RB Trey Sermon (No. 88)

Michigan CB Ambry Thomas (No. 102)

Western Michigan OT Jaylon Moore (No. 155)

Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir (No. 172)

USC S Talanoa Hufanga (No. 180)

Louisiana RB Elijah Mitchell (No. 194)

The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): B+ — Lance is an outstanding talent albeit with a limited résumé. I can't wait to see how good he becomes. Banks will help form a wall in front of Lance, Sermon is a worthy third-round value at running back and Thomas has potential to stick in the secondary ...

WEEK 2 at & WEEK 18 vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS

The picks:

Georgia CB Eric Stokes (No. 29 overall)

Ohio State C Josh Myers (No. 62)

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers (No. 85)

Mississippi OT Royce Newman (No. 142)

Florida DT Tedarrell Slaton (No. 173)

Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles (No. 178)

Wisconsin G Cole Van Lanen (No. 214)

Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie (No. 220)

Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill (No. 256)