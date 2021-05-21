Lions offseason questions: Games to watch

Football was different in 2020 with no fans at Ford Field. It simply wasn't the same. My hope is that by the fall we start to reach some kind of normalcy again and Lions fans are allowed back in Ford Field. It's for that reason I chose the home opener. All 32 teams have fresh hope to kick off the season, and the home opener is always electric. I can just imagine what it will be like in Ford Field if fans are welcomed back to help kick off the 2021 season.