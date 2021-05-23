Tight ends coach Ben Johnson sees Hockenson as an ascending player

Fells set career highs for receptions (48), yards (341) and TDs (7) in 2019 with the Texans.

Five other tight ends in addition to Fells and Hockenson are on the offseason roster. Three are rookies, and two are designated with one year of experience.

Also, Hunter Bryant, who had one catch for the Lions as a rookie in 2020, is on the reserve roster with a non-football injury.

Hill's retirement changed the dynamic of the tight end room. It was a surprise, especially since Campbell was his position coach in New Orleans.

"We felt like he had some more in the tank," Johnson said. "We liked what we saw on film last year. We were excited to have him on the squad.

"The room does change. It absolutely does. We have two veterans in there and five young guys that are hungry.