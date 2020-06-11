O'HARA: Johnson embracing change on & off the field

It has been an offseason of dramatic change on and off the playing field, and Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson welcomes those changes with an eye on what they can mean in the future.

On the playing field, Johnson likes the addition of D’Andre Swift, a multi-talented running back drafted with the third pick in the second round in April.

And away from the field, Johnson has embraced discussions among teammates and the impact of demonstrations and protests regarding social justice and police brutality stemming from the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman.

"This is something that's been going on for a long time," Johnson said Wednesday in a Zoom interview from his home in Huntsville, Ala. "I think people on both sides are getting fed up.

"That's how, to me, you solve a problem. There has to be equal outrage from all parties involved. At the end of the day, everybody wants to live happily. Everybody wants to live peacefully. Everybody wants to live freely.