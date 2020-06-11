Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 07:16 AM

O'HARA: Johnson embracing change on & off the field

/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

It has been an offseason of dramatic change on and off the playing field, and Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson welcomes those changes with an eye on what they can mean in the future.

On the playing field, Johnson likes the addition of D’Andre Swift, a multi-talented running back drafted with the third pick in the second round in April.

And away from the field, Johnson has embraced discussions among teammates and the impact of demonstrations and protests regarding social justice and police brutality stemming from the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman.

"This is something that's been going on for a long time," Johnson said Wednesday in a Zoom interview from his home in Huntsville, Ala. "I think people on both sides are getting fed up.

"That's how, to me, you solve a problem. There has to be equal outrage from all parties involved. At the end of the day, everybody wants to live happily. Everybody wants to live peacefully. Everybody wants to live freely.

"Hopefully, change can come. It may take years. It may take decades."

Head coach Matt Patricia had the team discuss the social issues in two days of meetings last week. There were powerful exchanges, based on what safety Duron Harmon and center Frank Ragnow said in interviews with the media last Friday.

"I enjoy our team keeping up with it," Johnson said. "I enjoy the conversations we had. It was very eye opening."

Johnson was not blindsided when the Lions drafted Swift, although he said he did not watch the draft. He watched two movies of the Harry Potter series (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Parts 1 & 2).

When healthy, Johnson has been a productive player in his two seasons with the Lions. In 18 games he has rushed for 1,044 yards and five TDs. He also has 42 receptions for 340 yards and two TDs.

However, knee injuries forced him to miss 14 games – six as a rookie and eight in 2019.

"I knew we were going to draft a running back eventually," Johnson said. "I love having a running mate. I love winning games."

Related Links

He is well aware of what Swift can add to the running game and the overall offense from competing against him while playing for Auburn in the SEC. Swift played at Georgia.

"I'm excited; he's a phenomenal player," Johnson said. "I remember playing against him in college. I hated seeing him every time.

"That kid ... every time he steps on the field, he's lightning in a bottle. He's a threat to go 80 yards, 70, 60 every time he touches it. I can learn from him, and he can learn from me."

Johnson sees himself and Swift as having complementary running styles.

"We're two different people," he said. "He's a lot more elusive than I am. I think everybody would agree with that. Having multiple backs capable of running the football ... whether the style is different or the style is the same, it takes stress off one another."

There has been a reshuffle up front on the offensive line. Left tackle Taylor Decker and Ragnow are the only returning starters who are certain to be back at their position. Both guards and right tackle could have new starters.

"We have had a lot of movement," Johnson said. "With movement comes opportunity. We have a lot of guys who've played a lot of football. We have a lot of guys that are versatile.

"At the end of the day, they move people. I run."

Related Content

Where are they now: Cory Schlesinger
news

Where are they now: Cory Schlesinger

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Cory Schlesinger.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Ragnow listening and learning from Lions teammates

Frank Ragnow has felt the emotions of his African American Detroit Lions teammates speaking in team meetings this week about racism they've endured because of their skin color.
Oakland Raiders vs. Detroit Lions at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Sunday, October 13, 1996. Raiders beat Lions 37-21. Detroit Lions center Kevin Glover (53) faces Raider defense line. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
news

Where are they now: Kevin Glover

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Kevin Glover.
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Landover, Md. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Decker continuing his offseason workouts in Arizona

Taylor Decker is training in familiar territory for his fifth season as the Detroit Lions' starting offensive left tackle, but the circumstances could not be more different than the first four.
Linebacker Chris Spielman
news

Where are they now: Chris Spielman

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Chris Spielman
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Amendola excited to see what Lions' offense can do this year

Wide receiver Danny Amendola regards a one-year milestone for the Detroit Lions' offense as an investment in time and experience that could pay dividends in the 2020 season.
Washington tight end Hunter Bryant (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

O'HARA: Opportunity still in front of UDFAs despite obstacles of a virtual offseason

Lions tight end prospect Hunter Bryant is one of many rookies participating in virtual offseason programs whose dream of playing in the NFL is alive after having one door closed.
Offensive tackle Lomas Brown
news

Where are they now: Lomas Brown

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Lomas Brown.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Davis welcomes increased competition at linebacker

Jarrad Davis is excited to work with the new linebackers the Detroit Lions brought in via free agency this offseason.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

O'HARA: Revisiting five years of mock drafts

It has taken five years for general manager Bob Quinn and me to get on the same wave length with the Detroit Lions' first-round draft pick.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Mel Gray (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. 3, 1993, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)
news

Where are they now: Mel Gray

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Mel Gray.

Advertising