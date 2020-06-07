Where are they now: Cory Schlesinger

He played 181 games for the Lions before retiring after the 2006 season.

He got a chance to give the scouts another look at Nebraska's Pro Day workouts.

"A lot of coaches saw me," Schlesinger said. "They told me they didn't have me on their radar. They want to bring me in and talk to me."

The Raiders, Packers, Panthers and Lions were among the teams that showed interest, Schlesinger said.

It was the Lions who backed up their interest with their actions. They drafted Schlesinger in the sixth round, with the 192nd pick overall.

All Schlesinger wanted was a chance, and he got that. But the Lions had not drafted him to run the ball or catch. it. That was spelled out to him in his first meeting with legendary offensive coordinator Tom Moore.

"He told me, 'you're not going to run the ball; you're not going to catch the ball,'" Schlesinger said. "That sounded like a great job for me."

As a rookie, he played all 16 regular-season games – mostly on special teams – with two starts on offense. He had one catch for a two-yard gain and one rush for a yard.

In his second year, Schlesinger got exactly what Moore had predicted – no catches, and no carries, despite playing all 16 games again with one start.

Schlesinger's role on offense would expand through the years, depending on the coaching staff's offensive philosophy. He also would remain a core special teams player.

He had 129 catches from 2001-03, with career highs of 60 catches for 466 years in 2001. His career high for rushing yards was 154 in 2001.