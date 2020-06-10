Ragnow 'working his tail off' to improve toughness, run game

The team selected guards Jonah Jackson (third round) and Logan Stenberg (fourth) on back-to-back selections in this year's draft. Both come into the league with strong run-blocking reputations.

Bevell, who is entering his second season as Detroit's OC, has had his offenses finish in the top 10 in rushing percentage eight times in his 13 years as an OC. During a four-year stretch between 2012 and 2015 as Seattle's OC, Bevell's offense was top 10 in scoring each year and ranked in the top four in rushing each season. They were the No. 1 rushing team in football in 2014 behind a solid run-blocking offensive line and running back Marshawn Lynch.

Being able to run the football along with quarterback Matthew Stafford's big right arm and all the weapons they have on the outside at receiver to make plays down the field in the passing game is an ideal setup for the offense. Detroit's got all the pieces to be a really good passing offense, so if they could find better balance and more consistency with the run game, it really is scary to think where this offense can go and how it could attack teams on multiple levels.

"Running the ball is all about the toughness," Ragnow said. "It's the hard work, it's the dirty work. I'm just trying to work my tail off individually here in Minnesota, in my mom's basement, trying to get to be the strongest, toughest guy I can be, so we can pound the rock this fall."