O'HARA: Jameson Williams could be 'game changer' Lions want

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:24 PM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Jameson Williams felt like he was getting more than a job opportunity by having the Detroit Lions draft him in the first round Thursday night in Las Vegas.

For Williams, it was a show of faith from the Lions that he will be recovered from a season-ending knee injury in time for Williams to contribute to the offense as a big-play wide receiver.

"It means a lot, to show that they had faith," Williams said in an introductory press conference Friday evening. "We talked a little bit earlier (before the draft) that you just have to understand that when I get back we're going to keep going."

There is no such thing as an opportune time for a player to get injured. The timing for Williams' injury could not have been more inopportune for him. He was injured during Alabama's loss to SEC rival Georgia in the national championship game.

It was a personal loss for Williams because of how it could have affected his status in the 2022 draft. At the time of the injury, it raised questions about when Williams would be able to practice.

Williams said he is 13 weeks past his surgery, and his rehabilitation program is progressing well.

"Everything is going right," he said. "I'm getting back into it. I should be able to go in training camp. I'm shooting for training camp.

"I'm looking forward to having fun. When it comes, we'll have a lot of fun."

Williams was a star sprinter growing up in St. Louis. That speed contributed to general manager Brad Holmes trading with the Vikings to daft Williams 12th overall after earlier taking defensive end Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan second overall.

After two seasons as a backup at Ohio State, Williams transferred to Alabama. He filled the void of speed receiver in the Crimson Tide's offense.

Behind the Scenes: Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft

View photos from the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and inside the Detroit Lions draft room back in Allen Park, Michigan.

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the phone back stage before being picked second by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the phone back stage before being picked second by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson walks towards the stage after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson walks towards the stage after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams puts on a hat after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams puts on a hat after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams walks towards the stage after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams walks towards the stage after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates with fans during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates with fans during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Detroit Lions fans are seen during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Detroit Lions fans are seen during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

NFL analyst Michael Irvin shakes Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's hand during the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
NFL analyst Michael Irvin shakes Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's hand during the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Roger Goodell embraces Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Roger Goodell embraces Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson puts on a Detroit Lions hat after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson puts on a Detroit Lions hat after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hugs his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hugs his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the phone back stage before being picked second by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the phone back stage before being picked second by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hugs his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hugs his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presents the number one pick in the NFL football draft to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presents the number one pick in the NFL football draft to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

He played 15 games, with 15 starts, and caught 79 passes with 15 TDs and an average of 19.9 yards per catch.

"I told you guys I want to get game changers," Holmes said Thursday night. "We do think Jameson has those abilities in him to be a game changer. He can flip the field, all that.

"We have to do our part, and make sure that he's set up for success. We need to develop him. He has to get healthy. We do think we have the resources in place for him."

