Hutchinson sees himself as 'a perfect fit' for Detroit's relentless defense

Hutchinson set the Wolverines' single-season sack record (14.0) last season and also notched 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He was the runner up for the Heisman Trophy. He's got terrific size (6-7, 260) and length, which should allow him to play up and down the Lions' defensive front.

"The one thing that we thought about Aidan is he's relentless," Glenn said. "Obviously, he can get to the quarterback. He plays the run really well, and man, he is a Detroit Lion through and through, and that is no doubt about that player. And again, that's why I say we deserve this player and this player deserves us also. It's just a true fit."