Hutchinson sees himself as 'a perfect fit' for Detroit's relentless defense

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn walked into the media room Thursday night after the Detroit Lions used the No. 2 overall pick on Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with an enormous smile on his face.
It's hard to blame Glenn. He just got what the Lions hope is a major building block upfront on defense for years to come.
"Listen, we deserve this player, we do, and this player deserves us also as a coaching staff," Glenn said.
Glenn and his defensive staff showed last year they can develop young talent, but even he admitted it's time for that to show up in the win column.
"My motto for these is guys is man, we've got to take the next step, and that's what it is," Glenn said. "There's no turning back for us right now. I mean, the honeymoon phase is over for us defensively, I know that, and I'm going to challenge those guys every day to make sure they understand that."
That's where Hutchinson steps in.
In Hutchinson, the Lions got the perfect blend of best player on their board that also fits a need. He checks off all the boxes for what the Lions were hoping to add to the defense this weekend. He's powerful, relentless and productive. He's position versatile, and more than anything else, he's tough as nails.
"I think the play style (with Detroit's defense) is relentless, it's nasty," Hutchinson said Friday at his introductory press conference in Allen Park. "It's what the whole coaching staff has brought here under coach Campbell. I think that's the mentality.
"I think I come in and I bring that same mentality. That's why I'm a perfect fit for this scheme and for that Detroit grit. I fit that mold."
Hutchinson said of all the pre-draft visits he went on, Detroit's was the most seamless because of the coaching staff's communication and openness. He thinks that's one of the big factors that will lead to future success in Detroit.
Hutchinson set the Wolverines' single-season sack record (14.0) last season and also notched 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He was the runner up for the Heisman Trophy. He's got terrific size (6-7, 260) and length, which should allow him to play up and down the Lions' defensive front.
"The one thing that we thought about Aidan is he's relentless," Glenn said. "Obviously, he can get to the quarterback. He plays the run really well, and man, he is a Detroit Lion through and through, and that is no doubt about that player. And again, that's why I say we deserve this player and this player deserves us also. It's just a true fit."
Now it's up to Campbell, Glenn and Co. to put Hutchinson in the best position to succeed.