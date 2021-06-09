O'HARA: Crosby excited for his friend and new teammate Sewell

Crosby has climbed the rungs steadily with his performance as a quality backup. He had two starts as a rookie, five in 2019 and his high of 11 last year when injuries hit the right side of the line.

There have been reports that the Lions have had discussions about trading Crosby, but he said Tuesday it's not something he has given much thought.

He is also willing to switch to guard, if that's where the coaches want him to play.

"I haven't really thought about it," Crosby said of trade talks. "I have no control over that. My position right now is take every day at a time and go out and compete.

"Nothing is set in stone. I really like to go out and compete, since I first got here in 2018. Whatever my role is for the team, I've gone out to the best of my ability.