O'HARA: Crosby excited for his friend and new teammate Sewell

Jun 09, 2021 at 08:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Friendship has proven to be stronger than job status for Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby.

That sentiment was put to a stern test when the Lions drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the first round on April 29.

There was a bond between Crosby and Sewell. Both played at Oregon. They became friends, even though they never were teammates.

The 2017 season was Crosby's last season at Oregon, and he was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round in 2018 – the year that Sewell arrived at Oregon as one of the most acclaimed offensive line prospects in the country.

Crosby had begun to establish himself as a valuable backup on the Lions' offensive line while Sewell was building his reputation at Oregon.

Crosby reached his peak in the 2020 season when he started a career-high 11 games at right tackle. In most circumstances, Crosby could have expected to return to the Lions this year as the top candidate to start at right tackle.

That is not the case. Sewell is being prepared to start at right tackle.

That could have caused a split in the friendship between Crosby and Sewell. It hasn't.

"Seeing him when he got drafted, I was probably one of the happiest people on earth," Crosby said Tuesday after the first practice of the three-day mandatory minicamp.

"That was my friend who got drafted. Seeing him at Oregon, everything he's done at Oregon, I'm super excited to see him grow in this league."

Related Links

Crosby was asked what his thoughts were about his own situation when he saw that the Lions had taken Sewell with the seventh overall pick.

"In that moment for me ... football is finite for me," Crosby said. "But friendship is forever. He's a great friend of mine. I wasn't thinking anything football related.

"I was just so excited to see my friend, who I know had put in so much work, get the opportunity he deserved—to get drafted in the first round.

"That's a special feeling. I was a fifth-round guy. I can't fully relate. All the hard work paid off (for Sewell). He's a friend. That's all paid off for him."

The Lions have steadily built one of the NFL's better offensive lines, and they've done it primarily through the draft. Four full-time starters have been drafted by the Lions – left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow and Sewell at right tackle.

Right guard is the only position that's open going into training camp.

2021 Minicamp Day 1 photos

View photos from first day of Lions minicamp on Tuesday, June 8th.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 29

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliot (42) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliot (42) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 29

Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 29

Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 29

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 29

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (91) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (91) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 29

Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mike Warren (46) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Mike Warren (46) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. (82) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. (82) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Crosby has climbed the rungs steadily with his performance as a quality backup. He had two starts as a rookie, five in 2019 and his high of 11 last year when injuries hit the right side of the line.

There have been reports that the Lions have had discussions about trading Crosby, but he said Tuesday it's not something he has given much thought.

He is also willing to switch to guard, if that's where the coaches want him to play.

"I haven't really thought about it," Crosby said of trade talks. "I have no control over that. My position right now is take every day at a time and go out and compete.

"Nothing is set in stone. I really like to go out and compete, since I first got here in 2018. Whatever my role is for the team, I've gone out to the best of my ability.

"Whatever they call on me for, they know there's an opportunity for a reason. For me, I just take the best opportunity I can."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara give their observations from Day 1 of 2021 Detroit Lions minicamp.
news

O'HARA: Duce Staley wants Lions' running backs to bring the juice

Duce Staley has seen enough in offseason workouts to think that Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift will give the Lions a strong running-back tandem.
news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.
news

O'HARA: Tavai cutting weight to better compete for role in Lions' new defense

Dropping 17 pounds from last season's playing weight has made linebacker Jahlani Tavai a better fit for the scheme brought in by new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. 
news

O'HARA: Goff making a good first impression in Detroit

Jared Goff's first impression as the new leader of the Detroit Lions' offense has been a good one.
news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.
news

O'HARA: Melifonwu working to maximize his size advantage

The Detroit Lions have been expanding the physical dimensions of their cornerbacks in recent drafts, and Ifeatu Melifonwu has boosted it up another notch.
news

Tight ends coach Ben Johnson sees Hockenson as an ascending player

Tight ends coach Ben Johnson thinks T.J. Hockenson's Pro Bowl 2020 season was a step in his progression, not his peak.
news

O'HARA: Improving Lions' defense a shared responsibility

The job of fixing the defense is a shared responsibility for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and his staff of assistants, including defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.
news

OL coach Hank Fraley talks Sewell addition, o-line's potential

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley said his unit has a chance to be as good as they want to be, as long as they put the work in.
news

O'HARA: Barnes draws his inspiration from linebacker legends

Derrick Barnes got more than a uniform with a number on the back when he was handed a jersey with 55 on it as a freshman at Purdue.
Advertising