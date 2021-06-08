Goff taking command of Lions' new offense

"They are constantly talking to me and informing me and we're working together to build this thing the right way," Goff said. "It's been fun to be a part of that. I've had a lot of fun having that ownership and being able to really use my strengths and use my knowledge and use what I know and at the same time continue to learn from these guys."

Goff is 42-27 as a starter in his career and one of only three active quarterbacks to have thrown for at least 3,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of the last four seasons. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018, taking the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018. The Lions are hoping that tailoring an offense around his strengths and having his input in how it looks will help him hit the ground running here in Detroit.