Goff taking command of Lions' new offense

Jun 08, 2021 at 04:12 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Anytime a player joins a new team, it's an opportunity for a fresh start. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff described it as a breath of fresh air for him after Tuesday's open minicamp practice

Goff has spent the last couple weeks of OTAs and the start of this week's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday seeing how this new offense and all its new pieces are starting to come together. Goff appears to have a really good command of the offense early on.

That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given that Goff has been really involved in its creation. 

"(Head coach) Dan (Campbell) and A-Lynn have really empowered me to kind of, 'What do I want? What do I like? How do I want to see it? How do we want to do things?'" Goff said.

Campbell and Lynn are constantly bouncing ideas off their quarterback, according to Goff, and Goff is doing the same thing back to them. It's something Goff said has really helped build a good coach-coordinator-quarterback relationship so far.

"It's been fun for me to experience and be a part of," Goff said. "Guys that are really wanting to hear from me and hear what I like."

Goff wanted to make it clear that it wasn't a knock on how things were at his previous stop in Los Angeles with the Rams. He said there were times he was heavily involved in planning there too, and times he wasn't.

He's simply just enjoying the involvement early on here with the opportunity to help get this new offense up and running in Detroit.

Lynn wants to build the offense around the talent he has. It only makes sense to have the input of the most important piece of the puzzle – the quarterback.

"They are constantly talking to me and informing me and we're working together to build this thing the right way," Goff said. "It's been fun to be a part of that. I've had a lot of fun having that ownership and being able to really use my strengths and use my knowledge and use what I know and at the same time continue to learn from these guys."

Goff is 42-27 as a starter in his career and one of only three active quarterbacks to have thrown for at least 3,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of the last four seasons. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018, taking the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018. The Lions are hoping that tailoring an offense around his strengths and having his input in how it looks will help him hit the ground running here in Detroit.

