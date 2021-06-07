5 things to watch: Detroit Lions minicamp

Jun 07, 2021 at 05:31 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have conducted two weeks of voluntary OTA practices at their Allen Park training facility so far this offseason. This week kicks off the three-day mandatory minicamp. The Lions will conduct another week of OTA practices next week, but those will mainly focus on the young players and any veterans who want to stick around.

Here are five things I'll be looking out for during minicamp this week:

1. INCREASED COMPETITION

OTA practice and the offseason minicamp aren't conducted in pads, so there are limits to the kind of contact we can see from players. The Lions have run a few competitive 7-on-7 periods in the first two open OTA practices, but will they ramp up the competition in minicamp to include some individual competitive periods?

Could we see some pass catcher vs. defender periods? Maybe some situational team periods? It could be good to get the competitive juices flowing for a few days before the players break for the summer.

2021 OTA Day 6 photos

View photos from the sixth day of OTAs on Friday, June 5th.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 45

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87)during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87)during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 45

Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 45

Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Allison Geronimo (18) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Allison Geronimo (18) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions wide receiver Damion Ratley (17) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 45

Detroit lions wide receiver Damion Ratley (17) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 45

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 45

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 45

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 45

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 45

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 45

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 45

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 45

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 45

Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 45

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions wide receiver Damion Ratley (17) Detroit Lions corner back AJ Parker (41) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 45

Detroit lions wide receiver Damion Ratley (17) Detroit Lions corner back AJ Parker (41) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 45

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 45

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 45

Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions defensive end Charles Harris (53) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 45

Detroit lions defensive end Charles Harris (53) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 45

Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 45

Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Jerry Jacobs (39) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 45

Detroit Lions corner back Jerry Jacobs (39) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 45

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. CORNERBACK ROTATION

Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Quinton Dunbar, Corn Elder, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Mike Ford. All six of those cornerbacks are currently learning a new scheme and freshening up on technique, but come training camp, those six players, plus a few others on the roster, will be fighting for three starting spots and playing time after that.

The cornerback position is expected to be one of the better competitions in training camp. Right now, Okudah has gotten the bulk of the first-team reps in OTAs, with Oruwariye and Dunbar splitting reps on the opposite side. What will the pairings look like in minicamp?

3. WIDE RECEIVER EMERGENCE

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was asked about the receiver position last week. He said there's a lot of opportunity in the revamped room because there's really no established player at the position yet.

Lynn knows veteran Tyrell Williams from their time together with the Los Angeles Chargers. Breshad Perriman's speed has already shown up in OTAs. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown has shown some versatility. Second-year receiver Quintez Cephus has been a volume pass catcher early in the offseason.

So far in the two open OTA practices, quarterback Jared Goff's two favorite targets have been tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift. Which receivers might start to emerge among the group? The competition at receiver is wide open, and it will be interesting to see who makes the biggest impression over the next three days to take momentum into the summer.

Related Links

4. LINEBACKER PLAY

One of the biggest changes on defense under new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the switch to a base 3-4. The previous regime valued size at the linebacker position, but Glenn and head coach Dan Campbell prefer speed. Campbell said last week he doesn't care if a linebacker is 220 pounds as long as he can run.

Jahlani Tavai has slimmed down 17 pounds and is moving better. Will Jamie Collins Sr. be in Allen Park this week after missing the first couple weeks of voluntary OTAs? If so, where will he fit into the mix? Where does rookie Derrick Barnes slot in? How will Glenn rotate between Romeo Okwara, Trey Flowers and Julian Okwara on the edge?

How well this linebacker group continues to gel and feel more comfortable with the defense will go a long way in determining how much better the Lions can be in 2021.

5. GOFF PROGRESSION

Quarterback Jared Goff was really sharp the last time we saw him on the field in last Thursday's open OTA practice. He was distributing the ball quickly and accurately to all three levels of the field.

Goff has a ton of experience, a winning pedigree and a chip on his shoulder. The Lions are hoping that's a combination that helps get him back to Pro Bowl form. Goff looks to be picking up Lynn's system really well. He's been moving guys around and getting players in place, and looks to really be on top of the offense. It will be fun to see how Goff and the offense look if the Lions decide to put some competitive team periods together this week.

Related Content

news

Swift impressing with big plays in passing game in OTAs

If what we've seen so far in OTAs is any indication, running back D'Andre Swift could be a big part of the Detroit Lions' passing game this season.
news

Walker enjoying his role in new defensive scheme

Defensive back Tracy Walker is really enjoying his role in the Detroit Lions' new defensive scheme as well as working with the new coaching staff.
news

Brockers bringing experience & production to Lions' defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers is bringing experience and production to the Detroit Lions' d-line.
news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.
news

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp talks current roster, position battles

There are a lot of changes on offense and defense in Detroit this offseason and that extends to the special teams units as well.
news

Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown's versatility standing out early in OTAs

Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's versatility is standing out early on in Detroit Lions OTAs.
news

Oruwariye enjoying working with new defensive coaches

Third-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye is enjoying working with the new defensive coaches, and he feels like he's already grown as a player.
news

Sewell says switching to RT is a bit of an adjustment, but he loves a challenge

First-round draft pick Penei Sewell said switching from LT to RT is a bit of an adjustment, but he welcomes the challenge.
news

Swift focused on adding strength & speed this offseason

Running back D'Andre Swift focused on adding strength and speed to his game this offseason in preparation for a potentially bigger role in his second year.
news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.
news

5 things to watch: 2021 Detroit Lions OTAs

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions open OTAs to the media.
Advertising