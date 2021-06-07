5 things to watch: Detroit Lions minicamp

2. CORNERBACK ROTATION

Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Quinton Dunbar, Corn Elder, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Mike Ford. All six of those cornerbacks are currently learning a new scheme and freshening up on technique, but come training camp, those six players, plus a few others on the roster, will be fighting for three starting spots and playing time after that.

The cornerback position is expected to be one of the better competitions in training camp. Right now, Okudah has gotten the bulk of the first-team reps in OTAs, with Oruwariye and Dunbar splitting reps on the opposite side. What will the pairings look like in minicamp?

3. WIDE RECEIVER EMERGENCE

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was asked about the receiver position last week. He said there's a lot of opportunity in the revamped room because there's really no established player at the position yet.

Lynn knows veteran Tyrell Williams from their time together with the Los Angeles Chargers. Breshad Perriman's speed has already shown up in OTAs. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown has shown some versatility. Second-year receiver Quintez Cephus has been a volume pass catcher early in the offseason.