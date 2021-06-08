TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

One for Harris: Like Mike said, It was an impressive goal line 7-on-7 period for the defense to end practice. Third-year safety Will Harris picked off quarterback Jared Goff in the back of the end zone on the first rep and returned it 100-plus yards for a defensive score. The first-team defense won their first three reps forcing incomplete passes on all three. The second team forced an incompletion on their first rep. It wasn't until the fifth rep that the offense was able to find the end zone. – Tim Twentyman

Balling out: The offensive linemen used a big ball on a pass-protection drill. In fact, it was a heavy medicine ball that they held at arm's length while backpedaling the way they would against a pass rush. It looked exhausting. – Mike O'Hara

Impressive day: One position group I'll have a pretty close eye on this week is wide receiver. There's expected to be a lot of competition in that room for playing time and roster spots.