O'HARA: Blough sees change as opportunity to develop his game

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough is not daunted from going through extreme changes.
Change is a constant in the NFL, and Blough sees it as an opportunity to develop his game.
"I really am thankful for everything that's happened in my young career," Blough said at the Lions' recent minicamp.
"All the coaches who have done it, and done it at a high level -- I'm excited to be a part of it and add a tool to my tool belt."
Dan Campbell is the fourth head coach Blough has played for in his brief career.
The whirlwind of change started for Blough as a rookie in 2019 with Cleveland and head coach Freddie Kitchens. Blough was traded to the Lions after the preseason.
Blough spent all of the last two seasons with the Lions, but there was one other coaching switch in that period.
Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn were fired with five games left in the 2020 season. Patricia was replaced by Darrell Bevell, the offensive coordinator the last two years.
The Lions have undergone a massive makeover since the end of the 2020 season with the hiring of GM Brad Holmes and Campbell as head coach.
A change in head coaches creates changes that are more like a tsunami than a trickle-down effect. It brings in new coordinators and position coaches.
For example, the Lions have a new offensive coordinator in Anthony Lynn.
Among the new position coaches is quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, who brings to the Lions 18 seasons as an NFL quarterback before retiring after the 2009 season at the age of 41.
Blough has been able to impart from Brunell such things as how to approach the period of time between the end of organized offseason workouts and the start of training camp.
In other words, what to do when there's nothing to do.
"He understands what these next five weeks look like for us, and how important they are," Blough said.
"There are levels of this offense that are going to change in the next five weeks. When we get back here in August, it's going to be, 'Hey, man. It's time to go.
"He's been in some good (quarterback) rooms. He's stood in our shoes. He's taken the live bullets. He's had a lot of success."
The Lions' quarterback room is different, too. Blough is the only holdover from last year. He has two new teammates.
Jared Goff was acquired in a trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams. Tim Boyle was signed as a free agent to compete with Blough for the backup job.
Blough has made a positive impression on Campbell.
"I love the kid," Campbell said during minicamp. "I'm being totally honest with you. He's a little football player. When I say that, I mean that in the highest regard.
"He's smart. He knows where to go with the football. He knows how to command the huddle. On top of that, he's a hell of a dude.
"He has not disappointed. He's doing a good job. He's out there competing with the rest of the guys."
Blough appreciates what Campbell said about him.
"It's great to hear the head coach say good things about you," he said. "He's been first class from the first time we talked on the phone. He got to be in New Orleans around Drew Brees, and that was my hero growing up.
"Dan has said, just go out there and run our offense. Do what you do. Play your game and make the right plays, every single time. That's what I try to do when I take the field. Dan has empowered us as quarterbacks to do that."