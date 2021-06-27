O'HARA: Blough sees change as opportunity to develop his game

Blough has made a positive impression on Campbell.

"I love the kid," Campbell said during minicamp. "I'm being totally honest with you. He's a little football player. When I say that, I mean that in the highest regard.

"He's smart. He knows where to go with the football. He knows how to command the huddle. On top of that, he's a hell of a dude.

"He has not disappointed. He's doing a good job. He's out there competing with the rest of the guys."

Blough appreciates what Campbell said about him.

"It's great to hear the head coach say good things about you," he said. "He's been first class from the first time we talked on the phone. He got to be in New Orleans around Drew Brees, and that was my hero growing up.