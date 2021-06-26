Holmes reflects on first six months as Lions GM

"I started talking to other GMs about it and then they say, 'oh yeah, between the hours of 8-5 you aren't getting a whole lot of football stuff done," Holmes said.

Holmes said he wrote down all the things he planned to do on a certain day, and at the conclusion of the day wrote out what his schedule actually turned into.

"Things are a lot smoother now," Holmes said. "And I think we have a great staff and a great process in place. I've been able to get down (to some of the stuff I want to get to).

"But we've been very, very busy still just with staffing, process planning and getting new systems in place."