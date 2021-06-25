Lions offseason questions: Players who impressed

The Detroit Lions wrapped up their offseason training program last week, and the next time we see them on the field will be training camp later this summer.
The offseason was our first look at head coach Dan Campbell's team, and how the players are responding to his philosophies and the new schemes being installed by offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
So who stood out during offseason practices? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Running back D’Andre Swift
I thought Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson both had a really good offseason. OTA and minicamp practices are conducted in helmets and shorts, so it's hard to learn much about the run game, but Swift made a huge impact in the passing game this offseason. There's a great chance that extends into the fall.
Swift's speed, quickness and sharp cutting ability has really shown up in space in the passing game. Swift said he can catch 75 passes this season if given the opportunity, and I think that's a real possibility.
Mike O'Hara: Tight end T.J. Hockenson
We saw the future in Hockenson the last two years, and it was a bright one -- a remarkably skilled tight end who made the Pro Bowl in his second season.
We've seen the present in the offseason this year, and it's even brighter. He raised the bar on expectations with the way he performed in OTAs and minicamp.
As the Lions rebuild the skill positions in their offense, Hockenson is the go-to threat and security blanket for quarterback Jared Goff. He can line up anywhere -- split wide, in the slot, in line as a blocker -- and command attention from opposing defenses.
Hockenson carried himself like a good player who knows he's good and can't wait to show it.
It should be some show. Can't wait to see it.
Editor's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff
Full disclosure: I didn't watch any of the practices in person this offseason, so I'm basing my answer off word of mouth, and the buzz surrounding Goff stood out to me.
The fresh start in Detroit seems to be paying off for the quarterback, who by all accounts is taking command of the Lions' new offense. I'm very interested to see how that translates to training camp and then the regular season.