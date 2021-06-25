Lions offseason questions: Players who impressed

Mike O'Hara: Tight end T.J. Hockenson

We saw the future in Hockenson the last two years, and it was a bright one -- a remarkably skilled tight end who made the Pro Bowl in his second season.

We've seen the present in the offseason this year, and it's even brighter. He raised the bar on expectations with the way he performed in OTAs and minicamp.

As the Lions rebuild the skill positions in their offense, Hockenson is the go-to threat and security blanket for quarterback Jared Goff. He can line up anywhere -- split wide, in the slot, in line as a blocker -- and command attention from opposing defenses.

Hockenson carried himself like a good player who knows he's good and can't wait to show it.

It should be some show. Can't wait to see it.

Editor's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff

Full disclosure: I didn't watch any of the practices in person this offseason, so I'm basing my answer off word of mouth, and the buzz surrounding Goff stood out to me.