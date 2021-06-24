Jackson excited about Lions' offensive line heading into 2021 season

Jackson is expected to start at left guard between left tackle Taylor Decker and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. Jackson is no longer the youngest member of an offensive line group that's expected to be one of Detroit's strengths in 2021. That distinction now belongs to Penei Sewell, who the Lions drafted No. 7 overall in this year's NFL Draft to be their new right tackle.

"They say he's a 20 year old, but he acts like a grown man with how he handles himself," Jackson said of Sewell. "Not only the meetings but outside on the field. Definitely on the field you see why he was the No. 7 overall pick. It's very evident and I'm excited for his future and what's to come for him."

With Sewell in the mix, plus the expectation of Jackson taking a big leap in year two and veteran right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai being healthy after an injury-plagued 2020, the Lions have a chance to be one of the better offensive line units in the league.