O'HARA: Amendola excited to see what Lions' offense can do this year

It's clear that Amendola, who turns 35 in November, still has pure passion for football as he prepares for his 12th NFL season. That includes tough, gritty work too.

When asked about former teammates Damon Harrison Sr. and Darius Slay, who had harsh words for head coach Matt Patricia, Amendola did not respond with criticism of those two.

Instead, Amendola said he likes practice to be hard.

"I want it to be as tough as possible," he said. "So when I get in the game, I've been there before. I understand what it feels like to be tired in a game, because I was tired in practice.

"What Coach Patricia has to offer is something I eagerly look forward to because I get the best version of me."

The Lions got a good version of Amendola in 2019. It was good enough for them to sign him back in February – about a month before free agency opened – for 2020.

With his energy, production and overall professional demeanor – not to mention a winning background from the five seasons he spent with the Patriots – Amendola fit in from Day One.